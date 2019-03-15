No Malaysian student victim in Christchurch shooting, says education minister

Grieving members of the public following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — No Malaysian student was involved in the shooting incident in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand today, said Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik.

He said this was confirmed as of this afternoon by Education Malaysia Australia (formerly the Malaysian Students Department Australia).

“Most of the students were in their universities at the time of the incident,” he said in a statement today.

There are two universities in Christchurch with Malaysian students, namely Canterbury University and Lincoln University.

“The Education Malaysia Australia has contacted Malaysian student representatives at both universities and confirmed the number of Malaysian students in Canterbury University to 270 while at Lincoln University, there are 33,” Maszlee said.

He added that all Malaysian students and citizens in the Christchurch area as well as in other cities in New Zealand are advised to stay safe and abide by the instructions of the local authorities.

According to media reports, the shootings which occurred at 1.40 pm local time killed at least 49 people and injured dozens others. — Bernama