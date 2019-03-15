MCMC: Do not upload or share Christchurch massacre videos online

AOS (Armed Offenders Squad) push back members of the public following a shooting at the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — MCMC (Malaysia Communication and Multimedia Commission) has issued a statement urging the general public to refrain from sharing the violent video recording from the Christchurch massacre. They also seek cooperation from various service providers to remove the disturbing content.

According to MCMC, it is necessary to take down the video as it could cause unwanted panic and anxiety. They also urged everyone to respect the feelings of others especially the family members of the victims.

MCMC has also reminded that sharing of content that is considered obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive is an offence under Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998. They are taking this matter seriously and will take action with the existing laws. — SoyaCincau