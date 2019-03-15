In Pahang, a life lost over bananas

KUANTAN, March 15 — A man died after he was run over by the son of the owner of a banana farm in an incident in Kampung Paya Lang, Mengkuang, Bera near here yesterday.

According to Pahang Crime Investigation Department head Datuk Othman Nayan, the 25-year-old victim was confirmed dead at the Triang Health Clinic in Bera at 3am.

The victim was believed to have been run over by the farm owner’s son who arrived there at 2am after he was informed by his workers that three men had trespassed on the land.

“However, the three men escaped on motorcycles and were chased by the suspect on his four-wheel-drive vehicle. Initially, he could not see the victim, but on his return from the farm, the suspect saw two motorcycles similar to those used by the men who encroached on his property and rammed them,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Othman said the suspect then lodged a police report while the victim’s friends informed his wife before they sent him to the health clinic.

Othman said police have detained the 22-year-old suspect and his friends, aged 19 and 22, as well as an Indonesian man, 47, who worked on the banana farm.

Also detained were two of the victim’s friends, aged 31 and 33, to help in the investigations. — Bernama