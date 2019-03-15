Face masks suppliers urged not to take advantage of current crisis in Pasir Gudang

File picture shows a notice being put up in front of SMK Pasir Putih to announce the temporary closure of the school due to toxic fumes from chemicals dumped into the nearby Sungai KimKim, March 7, 2019. — Foto Bernama

JOHOR BARU, March 15 — The state government has urged suppliers and traders not to take advantage of the Sungai Kim Kim chemical pollution crisis by hiking up prices of face mask unreasonably.

State Women Development and Tourism Committee Chairman Liow Cai Tung said based on feedback from government agencies and the public, they were facing a shortage of R95 face masks which have gone out of stock in many places.

“I have even received complaints saying that people had to purchase the face mask at a much higher price.

“It is irresponsible to take advantage of critical times like this. I urge supplier and traders to give their cooperation and support the Pasir Gudang residents and government in handling this issue,” she said in a statement here today.

Liow also advised members of the public, especially those living in Pasir Gudang to wear R95 face masks that are more suitable to filter oil-based particles. — Bernama