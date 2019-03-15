Boost tourism, reduce crime, increase affordable homes, says Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari shakes hand with Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob in Melaka May 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, March 15 — The state government and other relevant parties must implement measures to boost tourism, reduce the crime index and increase affordable homes to ensure the well-being of the people in the state, said Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob.

He said boosting the tourism sector would open up more job opportunities and generate more income for the people of Melaka and other states living here, as well as for the more than 100,000 college and university students who will be graduating soon.

He said efforts to diversify state tourism products, increase basic amenities and provide tourists with information will hopefully be consistently carried out to ensure that the state leads the national tourism sector.

“However, our focus and target is the local and foreign tourists who know Melaka ‘as a heritage zone’ with a variety of foods and tourist attractions, such the unique ‘ride along the Melaka River.’

“I understand that Melaka recorded 17.02 million tourist arrivals in 2018 compared to 16.8 million in 2017,” he said when opening the Second Sitting of the 14th Session of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly at the Seri Negara Complex in Ayer Keroh here today.

Also present was Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

Mohd Khalil said the Melaka crime index showed a downward trend with 2,801 cases compared to 3,096 cases in 2017.

“Even though the crime index in Melaka is falling each year, we must continue the efforts to reduce it and drug distribution further in order to maintain peace for the people of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said Bank Negara reported that Melaka still maintained the price of affordable homes compared to other states, and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had stressed on the importance of building affordable homes for the people.

In connection to this, he said, the state government was planning to start building the first 60 Rumah Peduli units in the state as early as June this year, with RM2 million allocated each year for this initiative.

Mohd Khalil also said all parties should ensure that land reclamation works in the state are in line with development plans so that these lands are not left neglected, adversely affecting investment which could increase state revenue.

He said the state government must ensure that development in Melaka does not segregate the races and affordable homes should be made accessible to everyone, as should business opportunities in the urban areas.

“Strong and stable unity among the people can contribute to the well-being and prosperity of Melaka. Unity is a very important element in creating a more peaceful, progressive and safe environment in the state,” he said.

Mohd Khalil also said the state revenue collections last year was RM367 million of which RM250 million was from quit rent, the main source of revenue for the state.

He said it was understood that the state government had targeted RM5 billion in foreign and domestic investment each year, with strong interest from China, Germany, Korea and United Kingdom.

“Elite areas should also be developed for local and foreign industry players. This is a small group, but it will have an impact on the investors,” he said. — Bernama