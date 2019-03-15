Azmin raps Australian senator over NZ attacks remark

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said Australian Senator Fraser Anning’s statement blaming the mass shootings in Christchurch on immigration and Islam is utterly contemptible and illogical. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Australian Senator Fraser Anning’s statement blaming the mass shootings in Christchurch on immigration and Islam is utterly contemptible and illogical, said Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said while others are mourning and expressing sympathy for the families and loved ones of the victims of this heinous hate crime, Senator Anning’s remarks were highly insensitive as well as totally unwarranted and racist.

“Rather than demonstrating empathy and compassion, he has chosen instead to vent his racist prejudice and hatred against Islam and Muslims by blaming the victims instead of the criminal perpetrators,” he said in a statement today.

The Washington Post reported that Senator Anning in a written statement said the real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration programme which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place.

Mohamed Azmin therefore called on all Malaysians and all right-minded people to condemn in no uncertain terms the Senator and his remarks.

Two Malaysians were injured in the shootings at the Al-Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque and are under treatment in hospital.

According to media reports, the mass shootings, which took place at 1.40pm (8.40 am Malaysian time), claimed the lives of at least 49 people and injured dozens more. — Bernama