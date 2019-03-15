13 more Tanah Wakaf Abdul Cauder residents to be charged for obstructing, injuring police

More residents of the endowment land in Tanah Wakaf Abdul Cauder, Jalan Mengkuang will be charged in the Butterworth Sessions Court near here for hindering and injuring a civil servant from discharging his duties. — Reuters pic

KEPALA BATAS, March 15 — More residents of the endowment land in Tanah Wakaf Abdul Cauder, Jalan Mengkuang will be charged in the Butterworth Sessions Court near here for hindering and injuring a civil servant from discharging his duties.

Seberang Perai Utara District Police Chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 13 residents, comprising six men and seven women aged between 19 and 59 years, will be charged under Section 186 and Section 332 of the Penal Code.

“The Office of the Deputy Public Prosecutor has studied the investigation papers submitted by the police and agreed to charge 13 residents in court,” he told Bernama here today.

Section 186 of the Penal Code pertains to the offence of obstructing a civil servant from discharging his public functions and provides for a prison sentence of up to two years or fine up to RM10,000 or both, if found guilty.

Under Section 332 of the Penal Code, the penalty is imprisonment up to three years or fine or both together, if found guilty.

Yesterday, a male resident of Tanah Wakaf Abdul Cauder pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here to a charge of causing hurt to a policeman.

Syazwan Sulaiman, 30, was charged with intentionally causing hurt to Lance Corporal Muhammad Aliff A. Rahman by obstructing him from discharging his duties as a civil servant in front of house No 3104 Jalan Mengkuang, here at 1.10pm on March 7.

The accused was among 11 residents of Tanah Wakaf Abdul Cauder, here who were detained on March 8 after they acted aggressively to obstruct a team of officers from the Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) from demolishing homes in the area.

In the incident, a policeman who accompanied the MAINPP team suffered injuries on his left knee after he was reportedly attacked by a group of residents. — Bernama