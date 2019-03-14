Singapore not affected by chemical spill, agencies in contact with Malaysian side

SINGAPORE, March 14 — Singapore agencies are in contact with their respective Malaysian counterparts to get updates on the chemical spill situation at Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang, Johor.

In a joint statement here today, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) said they had been closely monitoring the incident.

“We understand that the clean-up operation by the Malaysian authorities is in progress. The affected area is outside of the Johor River catchment and that there is no impact on Singapore’s water supply,” they said.

According to the statement, SCDF, NEA and the national water agency, PUB, have not detected any anomalies in the republic’s local air and water quality.

“The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) has been working with our farmers to monitor the situation and no anomalies or fish mortality have been observed at our fish farms,” said the statement.

It added that the 24-hr Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) since March 6, 2019, has been in the Good to Low-Moderate range, while the 1-hr PM2.5 readings remained in Band I (Normal).

“The NEA has not detected any elevated levels of benzene or other Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) at our air monitoring stations.

“The ambient VOC levels along Singapore’s coast remain within safe levels. The seawater quality within the vicinity of Pulau Ubin is within normal levels,” it said.

The authorities said they will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates if there are any significant developments.

So far, 947 people in Johor have received medical attention due to breathing problems. Of the total, 82 have been admitted to the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI), Sultanah Aminah Hospital (85), KPJ Pasir Gudang (39), Regency Hospital (three), while eight individuals are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of HSI. — Bernama