Show proof of AP abuse, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking has called for proof regarding allegations of abuse of approved permits (AP) given by the government to the 36 new holders.

“Show us the proof and I will make sure that I myself will 'ketuk kepala' (knock the heads) of those who abuse this AP,” he told reporters after the release of the Malaysia Investment Performance Report here today.

He said all the new AP holders had been evaluated by internal and external auditors to ensure that they met the requirements set by the government.

Earlier this week, an automotive portal alleged that there had been negotiations between new and established AP holders to trade the AP for fees of about RM18,000 to RM22,000 each.

The portal claimed that this was due to the reduction of yearly AP quotas to established AP holders to accommodate the new AP holders that were not doing import business but merely selling their AP.

An open AP is an import permit facility given by the International Trade and Industry Ministry to qualified Bumiputera companies to import reconditioned vehicles for sale in the domestic market. — Bernama