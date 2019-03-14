PM: No evacuation, declaration of emergency for Pasir Gudang

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) said the government will not call for an evacuation or an emergency for Pasir Gudang in light of the toxic fumes situation as the situation is under control. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 14 — Putrajaya will not declare an emergency or call for an evacuation in Pasir Gudang where hundreds have required medical treatment from inhaling toxic fumes emitted by waste dumped illegally in Sungai Kim Kim last Thursday.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said at the moment, the situation is under control.

“We cannot say the worst is over, on the other hand we don't think it will be more serious. What is important is how we handle the situation,” said Dr Mahathir.

He said this during his visit to the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) where he visited victims of the Pasir Gudang toxic fume inhalation here this evening.

Present during the visit was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and also Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir and Dr Wan Azizah were briefed on the clean-up progress by the state disaster management committee at Menara Aqabah at the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council building in Pasir Gudang.

