PKR Youth to form 'task force' to counter online criticism of Rantau candidate

PKR candidate Dr Streram Sinnasamy for Rantau by-election during a press conference in Petaling Jaya March 11, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEREMBAN, March 14 — Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) will be setting up a social media task force in anticipation of badmouthing of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate Dr S. Streram by the opposition in the run up to the Rantau by-election.

The vice head of the youth wing of PKR, S. Thiban said that besides countering lies and provocations against him, the task force would also be compiling such slander and submit them to the police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for further action.

“The public receiving or reading anything of a defamatory or racist nature (against him) can channel these to a special Facebook site we will be setting up or a via a WhatsAfpp account that we will be announcing soon,” he told a press conference here today.

The state by-election was called after Dr Streram, who was to be PH’s candidate for the seat in the 14th general election last year, was successful in his bid via the legal process to nullify the contest.

The Rantau PKR division deputy head was prevented from contesting the seat on the flimsy ground that he was not in possession of an Election Commission pass to enter the nomination centre, leaving Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan winning it uncontested.

Nomination is on March 30 and polling on April 13. — Bernama