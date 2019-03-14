Perak Umno, PAS meets for the first time

Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad said there were no special agenda for the meeting but both parties were given space to express themselves. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, March 14 — The Perak chapters of Umno and PAS met officially for the first time yesterday.

Chaired by Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria, the meeting was held at the Islamist party’s headquarters at Bandar Ipoh Raya here.

Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad said the meeting lasted for two hours and began at 8pm.

“Perak Umno was represented by 11 people and led by me. Three supreme council members were also present,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the Perak Umno building here today, the Kota Tampan assemblyman said there were no special agenda for the meeting but both parties were given space to express themselves.

“The discussion was more towards Umno and PAS alliance as agreed at the federal level. It looks good (the discussion).

“Yesterday night we agreed to have more periodic meets that will lead to the respective parties divisional leadership setting up a joint committee in each parliamentary constituency,” he said.

Saarani said in view that Wednesday’s meeting was the first for both parties, the issue of seat allocation was not discussed.

“It was more on programmes to be held at the grassroots level to further explain to members the alliance of both parties and the rationale of it,” he added.

Asked if two parties discussed possible plans to take over the Perak government, he said no.

“We would not steal their people to form the government. We will not carry out such an immoral act.

“Umno and PAS, however, decided that if any of them from the other side wants to join us, they are welcomed to, with the condition they join us to form a strong government to look after the people’s welfare,” he added.