Mat Sabu: Govt will cooperate with anyone to get to the bottom of Scorpene and Altantuya case

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu stressed that his ministry will take firm action to ensure that corruption will not occur during the procurement process. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu today reiterated the government’s commitment to cooperate with anyone on criminal investigations, especially on the Scorpene corruption case in France.

Mohamad was replying in Parliament to a question by Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh who wanted to know if Malaysia is cooperating with France in light of recent development where murdered Mongolian interpreter Altantuya Shaariibuu’s named appeared many times.

“As I said before, the case is being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and I don’t want to add anything until I have received the investigation report.

“And cooperating with any party when it comes to investigating crime is part of our national policy. We will cooperate with anyone.

“The investigation is still on-going and I don’t want to give any opinion regarding it,” said the minister popularly known as Mat Sabu.

Earlier, Mohamad stressed that his ministry will take firm action to ensure that corruption will not occur during the procurement process.

Among the steps taken by the Defence Ministry to tighten its procedures include implementing the suggestions and proposals made by the government’s special investigation committee on procurement, governance and finance.

Mohamad declined to elaborate when asked to comment on his ministry’s RM500 million loss over 16 land swap projects involving 1,286 hectares of its land worth RM4.756 billion, and involving development costs of RM4.886 billion.

“The report by Tan Sri Ambrin Buang have been tabled to the Cabinet. The Cabinet will decide if it will be distributed to the MPs and the public.

“Since it is currently being investigated by the MACC, I will not add anything to it until the investigation is completed and is tabled to the ministry,” he said.