Maszlee: Campus polls will be held without interference of political parties

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur March 14, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The Education Ministry has assured that campus elections at public varsities will be free from the influence of political parties or individuals with vested interests.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik, however, said that any student who is enrolled at a public university, would be bound by its constitution, regulations and laws that were currently in force.

“If we look at what happened at Universiti Malaya’ campus polls a few days ago, the students showed their maturity as not all of them were interested in political parties. There were also many students who chose to show professionalism,” he said in response to Datuk Jalaluddin Alias (BN-Jelebu) during question time at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Commenting further, Maszlee said that UM polls held on March 4 was successfully managed by the students themselves, without the intervention of the university management.

He said the last time a campus election was organised by UM students was 49 years ago. — Bernama