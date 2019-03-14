Johor Sultan moots early pollution warning system

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar took time to visit the Pasir Gudang fume inhalation victims in the Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Baru March 14, 2019. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, March 14 — Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar proposed that the state government develop an early warning system for air or water pollution.

He explained that such a system would let authorities give an early warning to the residents.

“At the same time, residents can also make preparations, while emergency teams or authorities can have a head start,” Sultan Ibrahim told the Royal Press Office today, in reference to the current air and river pollution situation in Pasir Gudang.

His statement was also posted on his official Facebook page.

He also wanted the special committee set up by Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian to draft standard operating procedures (SOP) for all to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the state.

“Therefore, I want the special committee to be established urgently and emphasise on what I have already stressed,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim earlier visited the Pasir Gudang fume inhalation victims in the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI).

He also pledged RM1 million to aid the rescue of victims affected by toxic fumes in Pasir Gudang.

The financial aid was offered after the ruler heard an audio recording of a man crying for help for his child, according to the Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Idris Shah.

The Johor government has allocated RM6.4 million to clean up a 1.5km stretch of the river that was affected and the operation is expected to take one week.