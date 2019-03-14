In Terengganu, man drowns at waterfall after religious ritual gone wrong

BESUT, March 14 — A man drowned in the Lata Tembakah waterfall here yesterday after he and six friends conducted what police believe to be a religious ritual.

Several picnickers tried in vain to administer CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on Chua Kim See, 46, who was found wedged between rocks at the waterfall at 4.45pm, said Besut District Police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi.

He said Chua, who was from Tanah Merah, had gone to the third tier of the seven-tier cascading waterfall along with his friends for the suspected ritual which was allegedly done with eyes closed.

Chua’s body was sent to the Besut Hospital which established death by drowning. — Bernama