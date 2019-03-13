Taliban slur because Pakatan scared of PAS-Umno, says Ismail Sabri

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said comparisons of PAS and Umno to Afghani Taliban were meant to cause fear of the new partnership. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Comparisons of PAS and Umno to Afghani Taliban were meant to cause fear of the new partnership, claimed Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The new federal opposition leader told reporters that Pakatan Harapan was scared and felt threatened of the support gained by the PAS-Umno partnership.

“They were not happy when Umno and PAS decided to cooperate, leading them to accuse the Islam state governments of being Taliban-like administration and such.

“This topic surfaced because they are worried, that is why there are such statements being made.

“If they are not worried, I don’t think a statement like this would be made,” he said.

This was in response to several government lawmakers criticising the mono-ethnic political partnership, saying it could become a threat to the country and was not healthy for plural Malaysia.

DAP deputy secretary-general Nga Kor Ming made the comparison last week during a rally, where he said the country was at risk of becoming like Afghanistan while under the Taliban rulership should the PAS-Umno partnership gain traction.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak also rejected the comparison, claiming the PAS and Umno marriage would still cater to all races.

“No one should be worried about the cooperation of Umno and PAS.

“Our cooperation will ensure the wellbeing of all ‘ummah’ while protecting the interests of all races,” he said.