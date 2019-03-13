Remand extended for two suspects in murder of three-year-old girl in Langkawi

The remand against two prime suspects in the murder of a three-year-old girl whose body parts were found in a ravine at Gunung Raya, last week, has been extended seven days. — Reuters pic

LANGKAWI, March 13 — The remand against two prime suspects in the murder of a three-year-old girl whose body parts were found in a ravine at Gunung Raya, last week, has been extended seven days until next Wednesday (March 20).

Earlier, the husband and wife, aged 37 and 40, were remanded from Thursday (March 7) to assist in investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Langkawi police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, in a statement, said the remand order was issued by Langkawi district officer Muhamad Arof Darus.

On Wednesday (March 6), the police only found the skull and bits of hair of the girl, Nur Aisyah Aleya Abdullah reported missing by her maternal mother while in the custody of the couple.

The skull and body parts of a child believed to have been killed were found after police were led by the 37-year-old man arrested in the case to the location where the girl’s remains were said to have been thrown away.

A day later (March 7) the search for the rest of the remains believed to be that of Nur Aisyah Aleya at the same location found two clumps of hair and teeth. — Bernama