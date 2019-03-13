Putrajaya still formulating fuel subsidy scheme for B40, says deputy minister

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Chong Chieng Jen says Putrajaya has not decided on the petrol subsidy mechanism promised in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The government has not decided on the petrol subsidy mechanism promised in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Chong Chieng Jen told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He also said the Finance Ministry has called for proposals for suitable measures to implement and monitor the subsidy.

“We take cognisance of those in the urban and rural areas, but a final decision has not yet been made as to what mechanism will be implemented.

“The Ministry of Finance opened a tender for any parties who can suggest what is the best mechanism to implement the targeted subsidy programme,” Chong said during Question Time today.

Chong was responding to Jempol MP Datuk Salim Sharif who had asked the ministry to state the effectiveness of the targeted fuel subsidy mechanism at reducing living costs.

The subsidy is intended for the RON95 petrol at rural communities located in the remote areas and far from the petrol stations.

