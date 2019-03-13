Police looking into lock-up sex assault claim by teen charged with murdering Cradle CEO

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during a press conference at Pulapol in Kuala Lumpur March 13, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — An investigation is underway into the sexual and physical assault allegations while in police custody made by one of two juveniles charged with the murder of Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the claim is being investigated under Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

“We have opened investigation papers and so far no suspects were picked up,” he told reporters after attending the handover duties ceremony of Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director and presenting the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara medals to 93 senior officers at the Police Training Centre here.

Lawyer Hisyam Teh representing the two juveniles in the murder of Nazrin told the court yesterday that one of his clients had complained of being assaulted physically and sexually by other detainees while at a probation hostel in Sentul.

The lawyer filed a bail application and asked the court to send his client to another detention centre in Puncak Alam, Selangor where the other juvenile in Nazrin’s murder case is held, so they can be detained together.

Both children are aged below 18 and cannot be named or identified in any way by order or the court.

