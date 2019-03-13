Penang CM: Time for Putrajaya to review PPR mechanisms

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press in George Town March 13, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 13 — The controversy over the eviction of the Taman Manggis tenants here exposed weaknesses in the people’s housing project (PPR) system that must be urgently addressed, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the system must be streamlined to ensure only those eligible would be able to rent, effectively preventing the same problem Penang had faced after it evicted 22 tenants deemed as unqualified.

“We hope the housing ministry will conduct a national exercise to ensure that PPR units are only allocated to deserving Malaysians who qualify for such subsidised housing,” he said in a joint press conference with state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo.

He also said the amicable resolution of the Taman Manggis controversy, with the tenants being offered rent-to-own units and other units under other schemes, showed the state’s political commitment in tackling the issue.

“We have achieved our objective of repossessing the units from tenants found to be ineligible for the units and these units will be reallocated to deserving cases,” he said.

Jagdeep reiterated that PPR units are only for those matching criteria such as having a maximum household income of RM1,500 as well as for applicants and their spouses to be Malaysians.

He said the state housing department will conduct periodic audits on all PPR tenants in the state to reaffirm their continued eligibility.

Those whose incomes have surpassed the limit should also apply for rent-to-own or low-cost housing as the next step, he added.

Those notified to vacate should also quickly contact the state housing department for alternative accommodation, he said.

“It is unnecessary for them to hold demonstrations, all they need to do was to come to us and apply for other schemes, we will give them priority,” he said.

The Taman Manggis controversy erupted after 22 tenants were issued eviction notices last year.

Enforcement action to evict them were taken in late February and again on March 6 which led to eight of the tenants staging a sit-in protest on the ground floor of Komtar.

By the seventh day of the protest, the number of tenants still on the ground floor of Komtar had dwindled to only three and final negotiations held with them last night finally resolved the issue.

Over the past week, the state authorities tried to discuss solutions with the tenants and some had accepted the alternatives and left.

Most were offered alternative housing schemes while some, such as those who owned properties and had subleased their units, were told to seek their own housing alternative.