Pasir Gudang Umno Youth urges Johor to assess fumes-hit area

Wing chief, Noor Azleen Ambros, said that the incident involving chemical and toxic waste in Pasir Gudang was regrettable. — Picture courtesy of Noor Azleen Ambros

PASIR GUDANG, March 13 — Pasir Gudang Umno Youth today urged the Johor state government, through its State Disaster Management Committee, to fully assess the Pasir Gudang area following the reoccurrence of toxic fumes that affected over 250 people.

Its wing chief, Noor Azleen Ambros, said residents had no clarity of the current situation, especially in terms of the health and safety levels in Pasir Gudang that has a population of about 420,000.

“As of yesterday (Tuesday) night, more than 200 individuals from several nearby schools and residents are still receiving treatment at several hospitals, private medical centres and health clinics located in Pasir Gudang and Johor Baru.

“However, what is particularly alarming was the unclear safety levels and health status surrounding Pasir Gudang, especially within the kilometre radius from the location of the contaminated area,” said Noor Azreen in a statement today.

He added that the incident involving chemical and toxic waste in Pasir Gudang was regrettable.

Noor Azleen said an immediate assessment of the situation by the authorities will ease residents’ anxiety and fears.

“This will assist the residents in preparing and taking appropriate precautionary measures, as well as not being affected by fake news and rumours,” he said.

Late yesterday, the Johor government, through the State Disaster Management Committee, initiated a working committee to address the issue of harmful fumes emanating from the illegal chemical waste at Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang.

The committee decided to close nine more schools starting today following air pollution caused by the fumes from Sungai Kim Kim, bringing the total schools closed to 13.

It also authorised the immediate clean-up of Sungai Kim Kim’s affected stretch that spans 1.5km today.