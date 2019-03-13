PAS MP disappointed with deportation of Egyptians

Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said that the deportation of the group violated basic human rights and put them at risk of torture in Egypt. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — A PAS MP today criticised the government for deporting several purported Egyptian political activists accused of terrorism back to their home country.

Kubang Kerian MP Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man also said that the deportation of the group violated basic human rights and put them at risk of torture in Egypt.

In debating the King’s address today, Tuan Ibrahim congratulated Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over his insistence to not allow Israeli athletes into Malaysia to compete in the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in Sarawak. The competition was later moved out of Malaysia.

He then expressed his disappointment with the government’s handling of the Egyptian nationals.

“Our principles in matters which protect our dignity, or that which profits the country, we will always support and uphold.

“However, we are saddened over the government’s decision and express regret with the government’s action, which nabbed and deported few people who are said to be Egyptian Opposition political activists, to be handed over to the military regime of Egypt, as recently as reported by local and international media.

“The government’s action in this matter is is clearly in violation of the human rights standards. What’s more, they will be handed over to the ‘coup d’état’ regime led by Asis, who has a horrible and cruel record against his political opponents,” Tuan Ibrahim said.

He also expressed fear that those who were deported, including students who were studying in local universities, would be exposed to risks of enforced disappearance, prolonged torture, and unfair trial.

“In line with this, PAS hopes that the government will hold on to the principle that protecting someone from cruelty is the responsibility of a nation,” the PAS deputy president added.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun defended the police’s action of deporting seven foreigners accused of links to terrorist groups, after PKR president Anwar Ibrahim complained that the government had not been consulted.

Mohamad Fuzi said the country’s security was at risk and the police merely carried out their duties after receiving instructions from the deputy public prosecutor (DPP).

“We don’t want these foreign fighters to make our country a safe haven to carry out attacks. We have the info on that that’s why we took drastic action,” he told reporters.

However, Mohamad Fuzi said the police will keep Putrajaya better informed going forward.

In a statement yesterday, Anwar said that checks revealed that the police acted unilaterally in deporting the men without consulting the relevant ministers or the Prime Minister.

He said Malaysia must act based on accurate information and not depend on claims by foreign intelligence and be wary of countries that do not follow due process of the law.

On Sunday, the police arrested and deported the seven men, including two men each from Egypt and Tunisia accused of links to Ansar Al-Sharia Al-Tunisia, a North African-based organisation listed as a terrorist group by the United Nations.

The move drew protest from Amnesty International and other rights activists, who said the Egyptians could face torture and persecution.

Rights activists have alleged that hundreds of dissidents were tortured in the last five years, with Human Rights Watch saying there is a “documented pattern of systematic torture of detainees” including in secret detention centres and police stations.

The move to deport the foreigners contrasts with the authorities’ decision to drop immigration-related charges against 11 Uighur men who entered Malaysia after escaping jail in Thailand.

Malaysia then defied Beijing by sending the men to Turkey, amid fears that they could face torture in China.