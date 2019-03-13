Minister: One culprit to be charged over Johor toxic fumes tomorrow

Johor Fire and Rescue Department’s Hazmat unit personnel take water samples along Sungai Kim Kim. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Authorities will prosecute tomorrow one of the three people arrested for illegal chemical dumping in Pasir Gudang, Johor, that led to toxic fumes in the area, said Yeo Bee Yin.

According to national news agency Bernama, the energy, technology, science, climate change and environment minister also warned that rain could have caused the contamination to spread despite efforts to contain it.

Toxic fumes have resulted in the closure of 16 primary and secondary schools in the area.

It has also resulted in over 560 people seeking medical attention for the inhalation of noxious vapours as of 1pm today.

MORE TO COME