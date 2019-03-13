Let MB work, Perak Umno tells Pakatan parties

Perak Opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks during the Umno Special Meeting in Sungai Siput Convention Centre, Perak November 25, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, March 13 — Perak Umno has urged component parties in the state Pakatan Harapan (PH) to support Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

State Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad said although Ahmad Faizal’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) is a minority party with two seats, other parties in PH including DAP should give good cooperation to the Chenderiang assemblyman so that it would not look like Ahmad Faizal was being bullied.

“The scenario is worrying as at a time when rakyat demands the government of the day to solve issues affecting their lives.”

“This cannot be done if the sitting government continues to fight among themselves until the mentri besar is not given the room to carry out his duties in leading the government machinery,” he said in a statement today.

The Kota Tampan assemblyman also called on Perak PH leaders to stop criticising the Umno-PAS alliance.

“They should instead concentrate on administering the state that is slowly showing cracks and betrayal,” he claimed.

He said it was a daily affair for the people to hear sharp criticism among PH leadership against the state government.

“While criticism are the norm in any administration, but the present leadership is seen as not in line until contradictory statements are issued,” he said.

“This shows the Perak PH government is seriously on the verge of breaking up,” he added.