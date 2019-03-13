IMU grounds med student over sexist remark

A screenshot of medical student Kiren Raj's now-deleted Facebook comment seen in the Stop Kiren Raj posting on the internet.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — An International Medical University (IMU) student here has been put on home leave pending an inquiry into his allegedly chauvinistic remarks against women that have gone viral on social media.

The university announced in a statement yesterday that it has ordered the student to show cause for his reported remarks.

“In addition the management has provided immediate medical evaluation and behavioural counselling to him,” IMU said.

The university added that it will not make any public announcements until after the formal investigation process by the Disciplinary Board.

IMU did not name the student, but an undergraduate known as Kiren Raj has drawn widespread scorn and anger after writing a comment on social media about the death of 27-year old actress Emily Kong, where he suggested women ought to provide sexual favours to men for driving them home safely.

He later made another post doubling down on his earlier remark, and at the same time mocking Chinese men over the size of their penises.

He issued an apology after drawing flak, but there have been several petitions started on the internet demanding his removal as an IMU student.