Fuziah Salleh is new Pakatan chairman for Pahang

KUANTAN, March 13 — Pahang PKR chairman Fuziah Salleh has been appointed the state’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, effective today.

In a statement today, PH Secretariat Head Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the appointment of the Kuantan MP was to replace former chairman Datuk Fauzi Abdul Rahman.

He said the appointment of Fuziah, who is also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, was approved by the PH Presidential Council on March 10 and confirmed by PH Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on March 11.

“The PH Presidential Council wished Fuziah success in carrying out her tasks,” he said.

Saifuddin added that it also thanked Fauzi for carrying out his duties well as the first Pahang PH chairman. — Bernama