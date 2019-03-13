Court strikes out suit by Synergy Promenade against former Muar MP

Razali filed the application to strike out the suit in October last year on grounds that there was no reasonable cause of action for the property developer to sue him. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The High Court here today allowed an application by former deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Razali Ibrahim to strike out a RM100 million defamation suit filed by Synergy Promenade Sdn Bhd (SPSB) over his statement on the company's involvement in the Kuala Lumpur Vertical City Project (KLVC) at Jalan Semarak here.

Lawyer Chetan Jethwani, representing SPSB, informed reporters that the decision was made in chambers by Judge Datuk Nik Hasmat Nik Mohamad on grounds that the statement by Razali was not defamatory.

A lawyer from Messrs Gideon Tan Razali Zaini, who represented Razali, confirmed the matter and said the court also ordered SPSB to pay cost of RM3,000 to her client.

Razali, who is also former Muar Member of Parliament, filed the application to strike out the suit in October last year on grounds that there was no reasonable cause of action for the property developer to sue him.

SPSB filed the suit on July 16 last year, claiming that Razali had issued several false and baseless statement on the company's involvement in the KLVC project at Jalan Semarak and that the action had tarnished the company’s reputation.

The company had sought RM100 million in damages and an apology as well as an injunction to prevent Razali from further repeating and/or publishing the defamatory statements.

Meanwhile, SPSB, in a media statement, said the company would appeal against today’s decision at the Court of Appeal. — Bernama