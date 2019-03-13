Analyst: Pakatan govt seeking solutions to address people’s problems

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference in Klang February 25, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has focused on efforts to rehabilitate and stimulate the country’s economy, as well as promoting a good image of Malaysia at international level, said political analyst Mazlan Ali.

Mazlan, who is a senior lecturer at Perdana Centre, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, under Dr Mahathir’s leadership, also focused on education, as well as the cost of living of the young generation.

“The young people will certainly need a conductive economic environment that can help stabilise their life compared with the more senior ones. We cannot take lightly the demands of the young people because they have to be realised by the government,” he said during a talk show Ruang Bicara on Bernama News Channel last night.

He said the Parliament was the best forum to discuss the matter.

“One side will work to ensure the running of the government is effective. At the same time, the ones doing the check and balance are from the other side, sort of a shadow government to the ruling government,” he added.

Mazlan was among the panel members in the programme, where they discussed the topic, “Parliament: People’s Power or Political Power?”.

Another was Malaysian Youth Council vice-president Mohd Izzat Afifi Abdul Hamid, who hoped that the current Parliament sitting would focus on efforts to rehabilitate the country’s economy.

“The time for politics is over. It’s now time for the people to see what are the government’s plans to ensure the country continues to develop and progress,” he added.

He also raised the issue on the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK), saying that the shortage of fund hampered students from skills training institution to pursue their studies.

“Economy and education are among issues that need to be addressed fast. Members of Parliament should continue to discuss these issues for the interests of our young people,” he added. — Bernama