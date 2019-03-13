After rumours of extension, IGP confirms retiring in May

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during a press conference after a crime prevention patrol at the Times Square shopping centre in Kuala Lumpur January 24, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun confirmed today he will retire in early May.

He also declined to speculate on purported plans at the Prime Minister’s Department to extend his tenure by another six months.

“As far as I’m concerned, I didn’t get any note on this (extension).

“So, I can’t comment. What I’m sure is my service will end early May,” he told reporters after attending the handover ceremony of the federal police’s Criminal Investigation Department director and presenting the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) medals to 93 senior officers at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol).

Malay Mail previously reported one name that has been mentioned frequently to take over from Mohamad Fuzi is Special Branch department director Datuk Abdul Hamid Bador.

Abdul Hamid was transferred from Bukit Aman to the Prime Minister’s Department in 2015 at the height of investigations into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

