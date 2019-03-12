‘Why I’m more of a cat person’: Twitter responds to Shafee’s dog excuse

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 22, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Malaysians today expressed bewilderment with lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah’s excuse that his client Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s hearing had to be postponed because his dog injured his wrist.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said he was more of a cat person as it was more unlikely for a cat to injure its owner during play.

“Why I’m more of a cat person,” Malaysia’s youngest minister tweeted.

Muhammad Shafee told the court he had fractured his wrist while playing with his pet dog recently and was in too much pain to continue the hearing today.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil was more cynical and wondered if the top lawyer’s next excuse would follow the lines of a ridiculous excuse school children in the US would give to their teachers — “my dog ate my homework”.

“What next? ‘Dog ate my submission’??” the PKR communications director sarcastically asked.

Lawyer Syahredzan Johan was thankful that he did not have a dog as the animal could have broken his wrist.

However, the political aide to DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang also noted that if he did own a dog, he would be labelled as a “DAP liberal”.

“Thank goodness I don’t own a dog, so a dog can’t break my wrist.

“Of course, if I owned a dog the first thing they would say is ‘loyar liberal DAP bela anjing’.” he said.

Today was supposed to be the second day of hearing on the four appeals linked to Najib’s SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption trial that had been meant to start on February 12, following a stay granted by Court of Appeal on February 11.

Despite Attorney General Tommy Thomas’ objection to Muhammad Shafee’s request to move the date to Friday, the bench led by Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof agreed to postpone the hearing.