Umno proposes Parit Sulong MP as next PAC head

Umno proposes Parit Sulong MP Datuk Noraini Ahmad as new PAC head. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― Umno wants its Parit Sulong MP Datuk Noraini Ahmad to head Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) after the incumbent chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee quit the party.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa told Malay Mail that Noraini's name was submitted before today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

“We submitted only one name, because it depends on how the government wants to interpret it, as they want an Opposition member to head the Committee,” Annuar said when met in Parliament today.

