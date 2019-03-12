Pakatan faces tough fight in Rantau with Umno-PAS pact, says PPBM strategist

Rais said in order for Pakatan to win the Rantau by-election, it must fulfill the election promises as stated in its manifesto. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chief strategist Datuk Rais Hussin has warned Pakatan Harapan (PH) not to take the Umno-PAS alliance lightly in the Rantau by-election.

He said in a MalaysiaKini report that the ruling coalition had a “50-50 per cent” chance of wresting Rantau from Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who has represented the state seat since 2004.

“My advice to Harapan is to form a task force to understand the Umno-PAS alliance and understand its ramifications on Malaysia as this will help (in the Rantau by-election),” Rais said.

“There is a good chunk of Malay anger towards Harapan due to insecurity over the state of the Malay community post-GE14. There is a 50-50 chance of Harapan winning the seat.”

He also said in order for PH to win it needs to fulfill the election promises as stated in its manifesto.

"One cannot simply sweep the manifesto under the carpet. Of course, they (the previous administration allegedly) robbed billions of dollars, but the people are also hoping for this manifesto (to be delivered),” Rais told Malaysiakini.

"We must deliver the manifesto. Do not look for reasons not to deliver, but find reasons and ways to deliver. Only then can the trust deficit in Harapan be restored,” he added.

PH is nominated Rembau PKR deputy chief Dr S. Streram for the Rantau by-election.

This is Dr Streram’s second shot at the seat after he was denied entry into the nomination centre in the general election last year, which ultimately led to Mohamad’s uncontested win being nullified by an Election Court.

The by-election will be on April 13 with nomination on March 30.