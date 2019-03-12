No question of Pakatan backing for Dr M as PM, says Azmin

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today brushed aside talk of a vote of no-confidence against Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and said the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition strongly backs the Prime Minister.

The PKR deputy president made the statement in the Dewan Rakyat where, according to a PAS claim, a vote of no-confidence was to have been moved from within the PH coalition to oust Dr Mahathir as the prime minister.

“There is no issue of a no-confidence vote. Today, we, Pakatan Harapan, give our strong and undivided support to the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the Prime Minister,” Mohamed Azmin said when replying to a question from Tan Sri Annuar Musa (BN-Ketereh).

He said there is no question of any minister having failed to discharge his or her duties because all the ministers work collectively to shape more responsive policies for the people.

“At Cabinet meetings, we have discussions and come to a consensus because it is the consensus that has brought success,” he said.

Mohamed Azmin also said that the government has set up the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) outside the jurisdiction of the government to obtain the views and ideas of the experts and academic figures.

The government also sought to hear the views of the private sector and academics so that there will be a balance in the shaping of government policies, he said.

“We work collectively, together. We take an inclusive attitude; we take the views of all in shaping policies more responsive to the people’s problems. We are not exclusive like Umno and Barisan Nasional,” he said.

Mohamed Azmin replied to the original question from Fong Kui Lun (PH-Bukit Bintang) who had questioned the rationale for the setting up of MTEN when the government had formed the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP). — Bernama