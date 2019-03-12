Minister: Jalan TAR closed to private vehicles on weekends, public holidays

Access to Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman will be closed from 8am to 12am when only pedestrians, public transport and emergency vehicles may use the affected stretch from Jalan Esfahan near the SOGO mall to Jalan Melayu. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR) will be closed to private vehicles during weekends and public holidays, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad announced today.

Access to the road will be closed from 8am to 12am when only pedestrians, public transport and emergency vehicles may use the affected stretch from Jalan Esfahan near the SOGO mall to Jalan Melayu.

He said the scheme will be trialled for one month starting from April 1, 2019.

“During the road closure, only buses, taxis, fire and rescue, ambulances, police and enforcement vehicles will be allowed through this road.

“At the same time, DBKL will ensure Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman and Lorong Gombak (left and right of Jalan TAR) will completely be empty from hawkers and obstacles. It is intended to facilitate the loading and unloading of supplies to continue as usual,” he said in a statement.

Local hawkers and traders who used to operate along the road will be moved to other areas near Jalan TAR, once new kiosk is built for them, said Khalid.

Khalid also said in order to facilitate the clean-up of Jalan TAR, the night market along with the Ramadhan Bazaar there will be moved to another new location to be announced later.

Khalid also explained that it was DBKL’s intention to turn Jalan TAR’s into a pedestrian mall as part of its River of Life initiative.