Economic Affairs Ministry to draft new Malay Economic Policy

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Economic Affairs Ministry said today it would draft a new Malay economic policy that prioritised growth and guaranteed equality and shared prosperity.

Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali made the announcement that echoed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s recent assurance that Pakatan Harapan (PH) would look after Malay interests.

“This new policy will give assurance towards the spirit of inclusivity and fairness that will ultimately contribute to the wealth that is to be shared among all Malaysians in line with the concept of ‘shared prosperity’,” he said.

Azmin’s statement comes as Dr Mahathir had said that PH would look after Malay interests and stressed that it would not be at the expense of other races.

Dr Mahathir had made the comments when recently questioned on his take of the recent Umno-PAS “marriage”, describing it as an unhealthy coalition for plural Malaysia.

Azmin today added that his visit to Kelantan had opened new avenues in efforts to strengthen the ties between the PH federal and PAS state governments.

He said among the efforts already underway by the government and his ministry were strategies to solve the Felda land issue inherited from the previous administration.

“The government is refining new initiatives which are more proactive to ensure the sustainability of the agriculture and farming industry, while increasing the purchasing power of the rural community,” he said.

Azmin added discussions and engagement sessions among stakeholders from businesses holders, government linked companies, non-governmental organisations, and economic experts would be conducted.

He said discussions would touch on ways to move forward to face economic challenges ahead and Industrial Revolution 4.0.