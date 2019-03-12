Dr M: Pakatan govt restoring Malaysia’s image as nation of integrity

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the Ministers’ Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today, March 12, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today the government will continue to work towards restoring Malaysia’s image as a nation of integrity and improving that identity over time.

The Prime Minister said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, since coming to power in May last year, has taken various measures to enhance national integrity and governance.

“Since taking over (the administration), we have made sure that the country has a clean administration unblemished by personal interests that result in a loss for the country,” he said during the Ministers’ Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat which began its first meeting proper of the second session of the 14th Parliament today.

He was replying to a question from Lim Kit Siang (PH-Iskandar Puteri) on what efforts the government has taken to transform the image of Malaysia from a kleptocracy to a nation of integrity.

Elaborating, Dr Mahathir said the efforts included setting up the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) in the Prime Minister’s Department on June 8 last year for the continued monitoring of the implementation of relevant programmes so that their effectiveness can be seen by the people. ― Bernama