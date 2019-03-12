Direct bidding for Ramadan bazaar lots now OK, says FT minister

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Traders seeking to set up shop at special lots for the coming Ramadan bazaar this May can now apply directly with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Khalid Abdul Samad said today.

The Federal Territories minister said the new move was to improve transparency as previously, applications for individual traders would be handled by the trade associations.

“That is the practice in theory, but it has been open to abuse. There have been instances where non-members being charged higher to rent the lots,” Khalid told a press conference at the Dewan Rakyat here.

He said traders can apply for the lots online or in person at the DBKL office, adding that the rates charged per lot would be more reasonable.

“Priority will be given to traders who are disabled, single mothers, or from the B40 category.

“However anyone caught renting out their lots to others will result in their stalls being shut down, as we want to send out a strong message against abuse,” Khalid said.

Although the ministry aims to make things more transparent, he said it does not mean the traders’ associations are being sidelined.

“That is not our intention, but we have to admit the old method is problematic.

“The associations can propose to DBKL via written letters that its members be given priority, along with a list of names, which we will take into consideration,” Khalid said.

Similarly he also announced the locations along Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman and Lorong Gombak will be cleared of stalls and obstacles, for the upcoming works to turn Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman into a pedestrian thoroughfare.

“Legal traders in the affected areas will be situated around Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman while new kiosks are being built for them.

“In the effort to clear up Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman, the Ramadan bazaar and pasar malam situated there will be moved to a new location, which is expected to be announced by sometime next month,” Khalid said.