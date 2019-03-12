Cops confirm received report concerning acid threat on Mujahid

Police have confirmed receiving the report concerning a threat to splash acid on Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR March 12 ― The office of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) yesterday lodged a police report at the Putrajaya District Police Headquarters (DPH) concerning a threat to splash acid on the minister concerned, Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

The report was lodged by Mohd Fikri Abdul Rahman, a representative of the minister’s office together with an officer from DPH.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Rosly Hasan, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed receiving the report.

“I confirm receiving a report and an investigation is being opened under Section 506 of the Penal code,” he said.

The two minutes 39 seconds video was uploaded on social media by Facebook account user, Otai Daulat 812 on Wednedsay.

Mohd Fikri, in a statement today, said the video showed a discussion concerning Mujahid by four individuals ending with a call to splash acid on him.

“The call is very dangerous because it advocates a serious crime act which can cause injury, in fact even death. The video itself contains news which were untrue and slanders other than a serious threat to a minister,” he said in a statement today.

In this regard, Fikri urged the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to act firmly to check widespread slanders and instigations on the social media. ― Bernama