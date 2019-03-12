CIMB calls out fake news about Guan Eng’s bank account

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng delivers a speech at Bank Negara Malaysia’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — CIMB Bank denied today an old video claiming that Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had a lot of money stashed in a CIMB account.

“In reference to a YouTube video dated 8 May 2018 alleging that YB Lim Guan Eng had a large amount of funds in a CIMB account, CIMB Bank Berhad would like to clarify that the bank account number — as stated on a purported CIMB bank statement — does not exist in the bank’s records.

“The bank reserves its right to take legal action against any party that misuses any aspect of its brand identity,” CIMB’s media spokesman said in a statement.