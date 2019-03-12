Azmin: Dr Streram must convince Rantau to win

PKR candidate Dr Streram Sinnasamy for Rantau by-election during a press conference in Petaling Jaya March 11, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said Rantau by-election candidate Dr S. Streram’s main challenge is to convince its voters he can do the job.

He said his party never considered race to be a factor when fielding candidates for elections.

“He is a Malaysian, and I believe he will be able to represent all races as an assemblyman,” Azmin told reporters at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Azmin said Streram stood a good chance of winning the seat despite Barisan Nasional and Umno possibly playing up racial sentiments during the campaigning period.

“Well of course they will keep harping upon that, since it is a matter of their survival. Nonetheless PH will continue to hold on to its principles of ensuring all the rakyat benefit from national prosperity.

“I remain confident the combined energies and election machineries of Pakatan Harapan’s parties will put up stiff competition against the Opposition in the by-election,” he said.

Azmin was responding to questions on Streram’s ability to counter racial and religious sentiments in the constituency, as the Indian community only accounts for 27 per cent of voters.

Streram had tried to contest in Rantau in last year’s general elections but was prohibited from entering the nomination hall for not possessing the Election Commission-issued pass.

This resulted in its incumbent assemblyman and former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan winning the seat by default.

However, on February 18 he was disqualified following the Special Election Court in Seremban’s announcement that his victory was null and void.

The by-election’s nomination day will be on March 30, with early voting on April 8 and the polling day on April 13.