10-day notice under Peaceful Assembly Act to be amended, says deputy minister

Demonstrators take part in a march in conjunction with International Women's Day in Kuala Lumpur March 9, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Home Ministry (KDN) will amend the 10-day notice under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 (PAA 2012) that requires organiser to submit a notice within the stipulated time before holding a rally, says its Deputy Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman .

He said the proposal would be tabled by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in the current sitting of the Dewan Rakyat following the recent rally held in conjunction with the International Women’s Day in the capital on Saturday that was believed didn’t meet the 10-day notice requirement, apart from the participation of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT).

Clause 9 (1) of the PAA 2012 states that the organiser shall submit the notice of organising a rally to the police within 10 days.

He said the rally had been abused by the certain parties without any regard of the sensitivity of the communities that practiced in the country.

“The rally was not for LGBT, but they abused it and this is a sensitive issue,” he said when met by reporters at the Parliament lobby here today.

The Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 is among six laws expected to be amended or repealed, alongside the Sedition Act 1948, Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) 1959, Prevention of Terrorism Act (Pota) 2015, Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 and Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012.

On Saturday, several non-governmental organisations including Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) and Sisters in Islam (SIS), as well as LGBT supporters, were reported to be involved in the rally, which later led to negative reactions from various parties. — Bernama