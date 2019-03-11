Why so fearful of our marriage to PAS? Umno Youth exco asks DAP leader

Wan Muhammad Azri (pic) said Howard Lee’s comments were typical of DAP leaders and accused Lee of being racial and anti-Malay.— Picture by Choo Choy May

JOHOR BARU, March 11 — Umno Youth executive committee member Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris lashed out today against Howard Lee, claiming the DAP Youth chief’s comments on the Umno-PAS alliance were racist, rude and insolent.

Wan Muhammad Azri was referring to Lee’s recent remark comparing the Umno-PAS union to the Taliban, a fundamentalist and militant Islamic group in Afghanistan and the Al-Qaeda global terror network.

“Why are you so scared of the unity between Umno and PAS?” he asked, in reference to Lee who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) deputy youth chief, Pasir Pinji assemblyman and a Perak state executive councillor.

Wan Muhammad Azri was responding to Lee’s statement yesterday on controversial Umno’s leaders in which he was named alongside Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos. Lee claimed both Umno men were not above physical threats when reacting to an issue.

The Umno man who blogs online under the aliases “Papagomo” and “Sir Azri” said Lee’s comments were typical of DAP leaders, including Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Nga Kor Ming and accused them of being racial and anti-Malay.

“The agenda that DAP has fought for after being in the federal government has given threat to the majority of Malaysians, who are the Malays.

“This is particularly alarming to the Malays and the day-to-day threats that threaten Islam, the rights of the Malays and excessive humiliation that are supported by DAP leaders,” claimed Wan Muhammad Azri.

The 36-year-old claimed the Umno and PAS alliance was formed based on feedback from grassroots Malays who wanted the country’s two largest Malay-based political parties to unite.

He also claimed the Umno-PAS consolidation was welcomed by Chinese-based MCA and the Indian-based MIC, adding that this was better for Malaysia’s future compared to the allegedly racial politics that the DAP promoted.

“I want to remind Lee on the story of former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or Ahok who was jailed for insulting Islam.

“The situation in Malaysia today is almost the same as what happened in the case of Ahok. The difference is that the Malays are still patient and have not taken extreme measures,” said Wan Muhammad Azri.

He then told Lee to stop defaming Umno and PAS.

“My final words to Saudara Howard Lee is enough with racial politics. There is no place for racist parties like the DAP in the upcoming election,” he said in reference to the next general election that must be called by 2022.