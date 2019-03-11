Rome Statute acceded without Rulers’ consultation? Dr M says TMJ only speaking for himself

Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad at the opening of the second session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has dismissed the statement made by Tengku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim’s that Putrajaya did not refer the the Conference of Rulers before acceding to the Rome Statute.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of Parliament today, Dr Mahathir said Tunku Ismail was only giving his personal opinion over the matter.

“He’s not an elected representative. He’s only speaking for himself,” he said.

In a Twitter posting last night, the Johor crown prince said that without consulting the conference over the matter, the government had undermined the rulers’ position.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah had said the government’s decision was made with confidence that it will not affect the position and immunity of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

It had issued a statement saying that an in-depth and thorough study on all aspects of the matter had been carried out before the decision to accede to the Rome Statute was made.

“Article 40 of the Federal Constitution clearly states that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, in the exercise of his functions, shall act in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister or the Cabinet.

“Foreign Minister (Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah) has, on February 15, informed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of the government’s decision to accede to the Rome Statute,” the statement said.