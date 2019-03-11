Najib, Zahid no-show at opening of second session of 14th Parliament

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 7, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi did not attend the opening ceremony of the second session of the 14th Parliament today.

The absence of the Pekan member of Parliament (MP) and Bagan Datuk MP was confirmed by the new opposition leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“I do not know where they are. Is it possible Najib needs to be in court? I also did not realise that he (Ahmad Zahid) was not here,” he said when met by reporters after the opening ceremony.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa officiated the ceremony accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar. — Bernama