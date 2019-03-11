It’s not about staying or leaving BN any more, MCA grassroots tell leaders

Former Perak Youth chief Ting Tai Fook said it would have been better for MCA to leave after the 14th general election when it suffered its worst ever defeat, rather than nearly one year down the road. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, March 11 — With Umno and MIC disagreeing to disband Barisan Nasional, what should be the next course of action for MCA?

Former Perak Youth chief Ting Tai Fook said it would have been better for MCA to leave after the 14th general election when it suffered its worst ever defeat, rather than nearly one year down the road.

“It is academic now to discuss whether MCA should stay or leave BN,” he said.

Ting said MCA, as a political party, needs the people’s support.

“How much support will the party garner if it leaves BN now?” he questioned.

On Friday, Umno and MIC both agreed not to disband BN. Acting BN chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said this meant the three parties could not reach the needed consensus to dissolve the coalition.

He said BN would instead form a technical committee to study the issues raised by its component parties.

MCA secretary-general Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun later said the MCA central committee would meet on March 17 to deliberate the party’s next course of action.

Describing MCA as being in a coma, Ting said what was needed now was for the party to reform and change the people’s perception of it.

“Bring in young leaders. If any of the component parties in the coalition talk bad about other members or raise racial issues, they should be reprimanded immediately,” he added.

A Kinta Valley division leader said it does not matter whether MCA leaves or stays on in the coalition.

“Judging from the two recent by-election results, there is a Malay tsunami. Whether MCA stays put or leaves BN, the stigma against MCA is still there,” he said.

He said the party should stay put in the coalition and keep its options open.

“We cannot form a government by having just Chinese and Indian votes,” he said.

An Ipoh Timur member accused party leaders of putting on a show and dragging their feet over the matter.

“Before the BN supreme council meeting, they knew their proposal would be shot down but still they went ahead,” he said.

He questioned the party’s principles when during the 14th general election, it criticised PAS for their Islamic agenda.

“But after the general election, they agreed to Umno and PAS working together,” he said.

He suggested that MCA leaves BN and forms a new coalition with other former coalition members.

“Be a third force. Speak on behalf of the rakyat. To survive from now onwards, MCA must be a fair party and not take sides. If Pakatan Harapan is good, we praise them but if they foul up by all means criticise them,” he added.

Perak MCA religious bureau chief Jimmy Loh, however, is against the party leaving the coalition.

“If we were to leave, the party will die even faster. It is direction-less now. If you decide to leave, you must know where you want to take the party to,” he said.

He agreed with Ting and called on party leaders to reform the party.

“Bring in more young members. Now the party leaders and members are disconnected. There is a generation gap,” he said.