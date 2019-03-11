Fire destroys makeshift homes of 100 migrant workers

TASEK GELUGOR, March 11 — A fire destroyed 30 container makeshift homes of about 100 migrant workers here today, leaving them homeless.

None of the workers, from Bangladesh, Indonesia and Myanmar, were injured in the fire which occurred at 7.25am at a construction site in Taman Seri Menerong, according to the Penang Fire and Rescue Department.

The firefighters brought the blaze under control at 7.46am and put it out 10 minutes later, it said.

The cause of the fire and the damage it caused have yet to be ascertained.

Bernama learned that the employer of the workers, who have been staying in the container homes for the past year, is making arrangements to provide them temporary accommodation. — Bernama