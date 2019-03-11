Energy minister weds real estate tycoon

Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin has officially tied the knot with IOI Properties Group Bhd chief executive officer Lee Yeow Seng.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin has tied the knot with her real estate developer beau, Lee Yeow Seng, who is IOI Properties Group Bhd chief executive officer.

Sin Chew Daily posted pictures of the duo on its Facebook page today.

The marriage registration was reportedly witnessed by the couples’ parents.

The Star reported that the couple will hold their wedding reception on March 29, at Le Meridien Putrajaya.

Lee, 40, is the youngest son of property tycoon Tan Sri Lee Shin Cheng.

News about Lee and Yeo’s relationship first broke in December last year after a friend of Yeo uploaded a picture of himself, posing with the couple.