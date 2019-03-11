13 climbers who got lost scaling Gunung Berlumut rescued

KLUANG, March 11 — Rescuers found and brought to safety 13 people who got lost overnight while scaling Gunung Berlumut at Felda Ulu Dengar here.

The Kluang Fire & Rescue Station led the search and rescue operation after getting a call at 8.50 pm yesterday.

Its chief, senior superintendent Akob Sedek, said the 13 climbers, one of whom had a knee injury, were found early today and brought to safety at about 9am.

The 11 fire & rescue personnel were assisted by three policemen, four Civil Defence Force personnel and two mountain guides, he said in a statement. — Bernama