Shafie denies Sabah Cabinet reshuffle to accommodate BN defectors

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks to the press at the Parliament on March 22, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Despite accepting nine Sabah assemblymen from Barisan Nasional who defected into Parti Warisan Sabah, its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said he is not planning to reshuffle his state Cabinet for them.

The Sabah chief minister said the nine will be vetted properly before joining Warisan, and there will be positions reserved for them.

“There is no promise of any government positions for them in joining Warisan,” Shafie was quoted saying in The Star.

“What is important is for us to serve the people by developing the state,” he added.

Shafie said he did not want to lose the voters’ faith due to unscrupulous individuals in the party, much like former ruling party Umno.

He said after the 14th General Election in May last year the people still had faith in BN but due to unscrupulous leaders they lost faith in them.

“We need to ensure discipline as we are aware that the people had rejected Umno [in Sabah] not because of the party but because of its leaders.

‘‘The grassroots rejected Umno and corrupt leaders as they wanted fairness,” he reportedly said.